CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Shri Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the writer of the national anthem Vande Mataram on his birth anniversary, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan offered floral tribute by garlanding his picture at the auditorium in Chief Minister’s residence office. MLA Shri Sitaram Adivasi also extented his tribute.

Shri Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was responsible for awakening of national consciousness among the Indians. The national song Vande Mataram became a source of inspiration for the revolutionaries in the Indian freedom struggle. His most famous novel is ‘Anandmath’. Shri Chattopadhyay was born on 27 June 1838 in North 24 Parganas.