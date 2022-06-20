Processing units should be set up according to mass production of guava, Investors call on Chief Minister Shivaraj Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that industrial institutions should cooperate in realizing the possibilities of fruit production and its processing in Madhya Pradesh. Such units can be set up especially in view of the huge production of guava in many districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was holding talks with Chairman, M/s Parle Agro Private Limited, Shri Prakash Chauhan, CEO Sushri Schauna and other representatives, who came to meet him at Mantralaya today.

The officials of the institute informed Chief Minister Shri Chouhan about the proposed new investment in Madhya Pradesh. Accordingly, a ready-to-serve fruit drinks manufacturing unit is being expanded in Mandideep district Raisen for dairy and fruit based beverages. The institute has also reserved 2.06 acres of land for this project. The proposed capital investment would be Rs 340.86 crore and employment would be given to more than 150 people. Presently Parle Group is manufacturing various fruit drinks and dairy products by operating 10 industrial units in the country including Mandideep in food processing sector. Since 1985, Parle Group has made efforts in this field.

MD of John Deere India Limited Shri Shailendra Jagtap and Director Shri Mukul also met the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The officials of the Industrial Institute informed Chief Minister Shri Chouhan about tractor manufacturing and other business activities in the state. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi and Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Sanjay Kumar Shukla were present.