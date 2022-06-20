National

Consulate General of Japan with Governor Mangubhai Patel Courtesy Visit by Mr. Yasukata Fukahori

New Delhi :Mr. Yasukata Fukahori, Consulate General of Japan in India, received a courtesy call on Governor Mr. Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Mr. Patel welcomed the Consulate General of Japan Mr. Fukahori with a shawl, quince and memento.

