Odisha :Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh took charge of Information and Public Relation Department

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar :othis morning as @IPR_Odisha . Director Mr. Indramani Tripathi presented a bouquet of flowers and welcomed Mr. Singh. After taking charge, Singh discussed various activities of the department with senior officials.

Singh emphasized that the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra would be held with the participation of the devotees and also as previously it used to be celebrated after a gap of two years and so it should be broadcasted live on national spiritual TV channels, including regional ones, so that devotees across the country could virtually attend the chariot festival.

