Release of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas”- a collection of selected speeches of Prime Minister

New Delhi : “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019 – May 2020)”, a collection of selected speeches of Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, will be released at a function being organised by Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on September 23, 2022 at 11 am at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi

The occasion will be graced by Chief Guest, Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan; and Guest of Honour, Former Vice-President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu. The Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will be the host for the event. Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and other senior officers of different media units of the Ministry will also be present.

A compilation of selected speeches of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the book is the epitome of hope and aspirations of 130 crore Indians for building a New India through

‘Jan Bhagidari—Taking All Together’ for inclusive development through collective trust and resolve to achieve this vision.

It focuses on 86 speeches of the Prime Minister from May 2019 to May 2020 on various subjects. Divided into ten thematic areas, these speeches reflect the PM’s vision for ‘New India’. These well-distributed sections are – Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy, People-First Governance, Fight Against Covid-19, Emerging India: Foreign Affairs, Jai Kisan, Tech India-New India, Green India-Resilient India-Clean India, Fit India-Efficient India, Eternal India-Modern India: Cultural Heritage, and Mann ki Baat.

The book portrays the PM’s vision of a new India, which is self-reliant, resilient and capable of converting challenges into opportunities. The Prime Minister combines leadership qualities, visionary thinking, and foresight with excellent communication abilities to connect with masses through his exceptional oratory style. The same is reflected in this book through his words like, “We had started with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’; but with five years of constant dedication, the people have added another marvellous term to it, that is, ‘Sabka Vishwas’.”

To be released in Hindi as well as English, the books will be available at the sales outlets of Publications Division all across the country and the Book Gallery at Soochna Bhawan, CGO Complex, New Delhi. The books can also be purchased online through Publications Division’s website as well as Bharatkosh platform. The e-books will also be available on Amazon and Google Play.

About Publications Division:

The Directorate of Publications Division is a repository of books and journals which highlight the subjects of national importance and India’s rich cultural heritage. Established in 1941, Publications Division is a premier publishing house of Government of India offering books and journals in different languages and on diverse themes like development, Indian history, culture, literature, biographies, science, technology, environment, and employment. The Division enjoys credibility among readers and publishers and is well recognized for the authenticity of the content.

Division’s flagship publications include popular monthly journals such Yojana, Kurukshetra and Aajkal as well as weekly employment newspapers ‘Employment News’ and ‘Rozgar Samachar’. In addition to this, Publications Division also publishes Government’s prestigious reference annual ‘India Year Book’.