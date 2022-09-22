MoU signed between NSIC and Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Limited for cooperation in health sector

New Delhi : Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane graced the occasion of MoU signing between the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC), a Public Sector Enterprise of Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India, and Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Limited (AMTZ), on cooperation in the healthcare sector . Shri B.B. Swain, Secretary (MSME) and other senior officers were also present.

The MoU was signed by Shri Gaurang Dixit, CMD, NSIC and Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO, AMTZ.

Shri Narayan Rane, mentioned that the signing of this MoU between NSIC and AMTZ will be a significant step for enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs in healthcare sector. He also stated that both organizations can leverage their expertise and create excellent opportunities for MSMEs in healthcare sector to form global alliances and get access to latest medical technologies along with creating skilled manpower for this sector. The Minister offered his best wishes to NSIC and AMTZ for taking action as per MoU and making India a global manufacturer and exporter in Medical Device/Healthcare sector.