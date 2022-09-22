Inviting comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022

New Delhi : The Ministry of Communications, Government of India had initiated a public consultative process to develop a modern and future-ready legal framework in telecommunications.

In July 2022, a Consultation Paper on ‘Need for a new legal framework governing Telecommunication in India’ was published and comments were invited. Comments have been received from various stakeholders and industry associations.

Based on the consultations and deliberations, the Ministry has now prepared the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022.

To facilitate further consultations, an Explanatory note to provide a brief overview of the Bill has also been prepared.

The draft Bill and Explanatory note can be accessed at https://dot.gov.in/relatedlinks/indian-telecommunication-bill-2022.

Comments may be sent on the email ID: naveen[dot]kumar71[at]gov[dot]in

Last date of sending the comments will be October 20, 2022.