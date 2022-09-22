National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.11 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.11 Cr (2,17,11,36,934) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,74,582) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414926
2nd Dose 10115483
Precaution Dose 6961310
FLWs 1st Dose 18436304
2nd Dose 17712306
Precaution Dose 13539451
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40874582
2nd Dose 31378015
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61894394
2nd Dose 52897712
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561131855
2nd Dose 515216191
Precaution Dose 87558952
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204004828
2nd Dose 196834800
Precaution Dose 45596494
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127650884
2nd Dose 123055739
Precaution Dose 45862708
Precaution Dose 19,95,18,915
Total 2,17,11,36,934

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,342. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,291 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,78,271.

 

5,443 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,39,062 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.27 Cr (89,27,28,070) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.73% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.61%.

 

