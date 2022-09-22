India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.11 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.11 Cr (2,17,11,36,934) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,74,582) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414926 2nd Dose 10115483 Precaution Dose 6961310 FLWs 1st Dose 18436304 2nd Dose 17712306 Precaution Dose 13539451 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40874582 2nd Dose 31378015 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61894394 2nd Dose 52897712 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561131855 2nd Dose 515216191 Precaution Dose 87558952 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204004828 2nd Dose 196834800 Precaution Dose 45596494 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127650884 2nd Dose 123055739 Precaution Dose 45862708 Precaution Dose 19,95,18,915 Total 2,17,11,36,934

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,342. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,291 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,78,271.

5,443 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,39,062 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.27 Cr (89,27,28,070) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.73% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.61%.