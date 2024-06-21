Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh participated in the grand event of 10th International Yoga Day in Krishi Bhawan today. During his address, Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized on importance of yoga and suggested to adopt yoga in our daily life for our physical and mental well-being.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying celebrated the International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm and participation at New Delhi. This year, the International Yoga Day focused on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizing the benefits of yoga practices for both personal well-being and community welfare.

Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary Department of Fisheries, Smt Alka Upadhyay, Secretary Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary DoF, Smt Neetu Prasad, Joint Secretary, DoF, Shri Gaurav Kumar , Economic Advisor/DOF and other officials participated in the event.