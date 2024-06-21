Bhupender Yadav says solution to the world’s problems lies in the Indian way of life

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav on the occasion of InternationalYogaDay 2024 practiced yoga with the people associated with the institute at the Pavilion Ground of National Forest Academy, Dehradun. The Union Miniser said we must all celebrate Yoga Day with the spirit of ‘Yoga for self and society’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said the solution to the world’s problems lies in the Indian way of life.
Shri Yadav also inaugurated a Multipurpose Hall of the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy.