Bhupender Yadav says solution to the world’s problems lies in the Indian way of life

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav on the occasion of InternationalYogaDay 2024 practiced yoga with the people associated with the institute at the Pavilion Ground of National Forest Academy, Dehradun. The Union Miniser said we must all celebrate Yoga Day with the spirit of ‘Yoga for self and society’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said the solution to the world’s problems lies in the Indian way of life.

Another highlight of the morning was the inaugural Tree Planting by Shri Bhupender Yadav under the campaign, which indicated the government’s strong commitment to the protection and enhancement of our natural environment.

The Director General of Forests and Special Secretary Shri Jitender Kumar, Additional DG Shri Sushil Awasthi, Additional DG Shri A Mohanti Government of India, Director IGNFA Dr. Jagmohan Sharma, DG ICFRE Smt Kanchan Devi and heads of various prominent institutions at Dehradun including the Forest Survey of India, Wildlife Institute of India, Forest Research Institute, Directorate of Forest Education, Central Academy of State Forest Service, the IFS Probationers, SFS Officer Trainees FRI students and others participated. The participation of more than 400 persons demonstrated the shared obligation towards integrating yoga and commitment to environmental conservation in professional and personal lives. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister the country is committed to promoting universal human values and well-being through yoga.

Shri Yadav also inaugurated a Multipurpose Hall of the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy.