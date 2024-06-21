“Medical Care Arrangements for Haj Pilgrimage” document unveiled by Union Health Ministry

Union Health Secretary, Shri Apurva Chandra released a document titled, “Medical Care Arrangements for Haj Pilgrimage”, here today, in collaboration with the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Shri. Mohammed Shahid Alam, Consulate General of India in Jeddah (who joined virtually), and other stakeholders were also present.

Haj represents the largest and most enduring annual mass gathering event globally. The responsibility for medical care arrangements lies with the Emergency Medical Relief Division and the International Health Division of the Directorate General of Health Services under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On the occasion, Shri Apurva Chandra stated that “this document lays the roadmap of the health services and how those services can be availed of by the pilgrims.” Noting that this is only the second year since the healthcare responsibilities have been assigned to the Union Health Ministry, he stated that “the experience has provided significant learnings for improving the healthcare services. Around 1,75,025 pilgrims undertook the Haj pilgrimage this year from India, of which approximately 40,000 are elderly people were above the age of 60. In view of the harsh weather conditions this year, the health challenges have necessitated round the clock services for the pilgrims. Last year, oral health and dental care services have been added learning from the past experience”. The Union Health Secretary also added that nearly 2 lakh OPDs have been conducted this year, along with visits by the medical teams to the pilgrims.

Shri Apurva Chandra stated that with the help of NIC a live portal has been developed that provides real time data and analysis on the pilgrims seeking medical care and the services being provided. “We are continuously monitoring and this will help us to improve our services significantly, such that we become the beacon of excellence to be emulated by other countries’, he added.

The Union Health Secretary said that “it is a matter of pride to be of assistance to our citizens wherever they might be. Be it for evacuating our students from Ukraine or assisting our people who got stuck in the fire incident in Kuwait, India has always been at the forefront in helping its citizens.” He stated that India has even helped citizens from other countries, including European countries who sought its help during crisis.

Smt. L.S. Changsan, Addl. Secretary, MoHFW emphasized on the importance of comprehensive healthcare planning for such a large gathering, especially in the demanding Saudi Arabian climate. She highlighted the strategic placement of medical teams in Mecca and Medina for easy convenience of the pilgrims and the collaboration between MoHFW and NIC on creating a portal for real time access of data on admissions and operations of the health mission. She also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the medical teams in Saudi Arabia who are still there and working hard for ensuring health & safety of pilgrims. She commended the dedication of all stakeholders involved, which included Ministry of Minority Affairs, Consulate General of India, Jeddah, Haj Committee of India, National Informatics Centre (NIC), WHO India, HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), Central Govt Hospitals, All AIIMS and all states and institutions from across the country for their support towards this endeavor.

Shri Shahid Alam, Consular General of India in Jeddah highlighted that the publication of the document is vital for institutionalizing the healthcare arrangement system for Indian pilgrims. He explained the on-field experiences and challenges faced during Haj. Appreciating the efforts of the Indian medical personnel, he informed that the medical services provided by the Indian health mission were also rated highly by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The medical care arrangements provided by the Union Health Ministry include revising the medical screening and fitness certificate used to assess the health and fitness of Haj applicants in India, providing health card to select Haj pilgrims for their journey and stay in KSA, providing vaccines to states for organizing vaccination camps, establishing Health Desks at embarkation points, deputation of healthcare personnel with the support of MoMA and setting up of medical infrastructure at various sites in KSA chosen by MoMA.

The link to the NIC portal can be accessed here: https://hphis.ehospital.nic.in/

Dr. Jitendra Prasad, Addl. Director General of Health Services; Shri Shobhit Gupta, JS, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Dr. L. Swasticharan, Addl. DDG & Director, EMR; Shri Ankur Yadav, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs and senior officers of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare were present on the occasion.