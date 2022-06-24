Raipur : Central Advisory Board for Disability appreciates Chhattisgarh government for saving life of differently-abled

New Delhi :The Central Advisory Board for Disability appreciated the Chhattisgarh government’s effort to save the life of a differently-abled child(Rahul) who was stuck in a borewell for more than 105 hours.

Anila Bhendia, Chhattisgarh’s Minister of Social and Welfare Department attended the meeting organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday.

During the meeting, the minister drew the attention of the Board to issues including developing District Rehabilitation Centers at par with District Hospital and waiving off loans of differently-abled affected by Covid-19.

“District Rehabilitation Center is a very sensitive and necessary institution for the all-around development of differently-abled. It needs to be developed in line with the district hospital”, the minister said in her address further adding that if the central government cooperates, the state government will provide free land and resources for this.

Anila Bhendia also raised the issue of recovery of loan amounts by pressurizing differently-abled people. She said that the employment of various differently-abled people has been affected due to Covid-19 and National Handicapped Financial Development Corporation is pressurizing the state agencies to recover the amount. She further requested to waive off their loans to help them lead a peaceful life.

Bhendia informed that more than 100 public buildings have been made barrier-free in the state capital to make public places accessible for the differently-abled and Naya Raipur has been developed completely barrier-free for the handicapped.

Along with this, she said that for the implementation of various schemes of the central and state governments, more and more workshops should be organized in coordination with the state government so that the differently-abled people of the state can get more benefit from it.