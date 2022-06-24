GO FIRST introduces direct flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi

Hyderabad: Strengthening the vision to expand its footprints internationally as well as in the Southern India, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) announced the introduction of triweekly to and fro direct flights from Kochi to Abu Dhabi starting 28th June 2022. The inaugural GO FIRST flight G8 063 will depart from Cochin International Airport at 20:05 hours (local time) and will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 22:40 hours (local time). On the return, GO FIRST flight G8 064 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 23:40 hrs (local time) and arrive at Kochi at 05:10 hrs (local time).

GO FIRST will operate three direct flight services per week between Kochi and Abu Dhabi and bookings are now open at an attractive return fare starting from INR 15793. This region will strengthen GO FIRST’s international footprint to the Middle East and passengers will be able to experience affordable travel experience. The new to and fro direct flights from Kochi to Abu Dhabi will not only benefit the blue collar workers, but also the travellers/VFR who are planning to visit UAE and Kerala during summer holiday.

Abu Dhabi is more than just a travel destination. The capital of the United Arab Emirates is one of the most modern and fast developing cities in the world. This makes it the perfect destination for a luxurious vacation. For booking, passengers can log in to www.FlyGoFirst.com or can use the mobile app.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said: “We are pleased to announce new non-stop flights connecting Kerala with Abu Dhabi to strengthen our connectivity in the Middle East. Our expansion in this sector will help ensure that GO FIRST is the preferred choice by the travellers in these cities. These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations.”

Daily flight schedule from Kochi effective 28th June 2022: