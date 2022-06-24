Raipur : Tea gardens have become the new identity of Jashpur

New Delhi : Famous for its unique tribal culture, scenic beauty and naturally created sites, Jashpur is establishing its new identity in tea cultivation from the last 3.5 years. Till now, Assam and Darjeeling were famous for tea cultivation in India, but tea cultivation in Jashpur has also started catching attraction of tourists. Situated in the northern-east corner of Chhattisgarh, Jashpur district has a favourable climate and geographical conditions for tea production. Keeping this in view, a tea garden has been established here to promote tea cultivation. One of the usp here is that pesticides and chemical fertilizers are used for tea cultivation in other parts of country but due to the Godhan Nyay Yojana, vermicompost is used in the tea gardens of Jashpur which enhances the taste of tea along with providing many health benefits.

Establishment of the Tea Processing Unit

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Chhattisgarh government has set up a tea processing unit at Balachhapar in Jashpur district at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. Production of black and green tea has started here. The unit has been set up in the Environment Plantation Complex of the Forest Department at Balachhapar. The unit has a processing capacity of 300 kg green tea leaves per day.

Tea garden becoming a popular tourist attraction

Sarudih tea garden, situated three kilometres away from Jashpur district headquarters in the lap of mountains and forests, is becoming a popular tourist attraction. Sprawled over an area of about 18 acres, the tea garden is being operated by a women group under the guidance of the Forest Department. A large number of people visit here everyday. Similarly, tea plantation is also being done at Sodga Ashram in Jashpur.