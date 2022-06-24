Raipur : Development of Narva should be done through scientific method: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has said that the works related to water conservation and renovation works of streams under Narva Vikas Yojana should be done scientifically. The improvement in water level as a result of Narva development works should also be assessed through the scientific method of remote sensing satellite . He also said that a map showing the streams that have been treated in the state should also be prepared. The Chief Minister was reviewing the work being done for the treatment of various streams in the forest areas under the CAMPA item under the Narva Vikas Yojana at his residence office today.

Mr. Baghel has also informed in the meeting that satellite map of Chhattisgarh is available which should be used to detect fractures and ground water harvesting structures should be prepared, so that water can percolate well into the land. He also directed to assess the reduction in soil erosion due to Narva treatment works.

While reviewing the meeting, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that the Suraji Gaon Yojana of Chhattisgarh Government has given good momentum to economic activities including rural employment with the efficient use of Narva, Garwa, Ghuruwa and Bari. Narva Vikas Yojana is proving to be an effective medium, especially in water harvesting and biological and environmental improvement. Due to the development of Narva in the state, there is a significant increase in the groundwater level in the areas in and around the culverts. Under this campaign, encouraging results are being obtained with an increase of 20 to 30 cm in the ground water level in Vananchal areas more than in the plains. Due to this, along with improving the habitat of wild animals in Vananchal, people have started getting full benefits of facilities like irrigation throughout the year.

The Chief Minister said that due to Narva development works, the ground water level has increased by 20 to 30 cm in forest areas and 7 cm in plain areas. Mr. Baghel said that dike wall can be very useful in sandy places. Referring to the visit of Surajpur district, during the meeting, he said that the ground water level in Surajpur is very low, there is a need to perform Narva developmental works here.

The Chief Minister said that wherever the Narva development works are being done, villagers and public representatives should be informed about the usefulness of these works by connecting them with the programme. Every two years, desilting work should be done in ground water enrichment structures, stop dams, check dams, this will improve water logging and their irrigation capacity will also increase. He also directed to get the work of treatment of streams done under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He said that if there is a need to get repair and restoration works done in the ground water conservation works done earlier under Rajiv Gandhi Watershed Area Development Mission, then they should also be done on priority basis. Similarly, attention should be paid to desilting and maintenance of small dams under the dams of the Water Resources Department. In the meeting, the officials informed that about 30 thousand rainy streams have been identified in the state, out of which 8000 streams are located in the forest areas of the state. Treatment of 6 thousand 395 streams located in forest areas is being done at a cost of Rs 01 thousand 290 crore, out of which treatment of about 2 thousand 800 streams has been completed so far.

On this occasion, Forest and Climate Change Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Forest Development Corporation Mr. Devendra Bahadur Singh, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain, Forest Department’s Additional Chief Secretary, Shri Subrata Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator and Forest Force Chief Shri Rakesh Chaturvedi, Commissioner MNREGA Shri Mohammad Abdul Kesar Haque, Nodal Officer Narva, Garuwa, Ghuruwa, Bari Dr. Ayyaz Fakir Bhai Tamboli, Chief Executive Officer CAMPA Shri V.Srinivas Rao, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shri Arun Pandey, Additional Managing Director Shri V. Departmental officers including Anand Babu were present.