Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces new train ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ between Kashi and Tamil Nadu

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a new train – Kashi Tamil Sangamam between Kashi in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to commemorate the incredible cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. He said, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a unique celebration of the union of two cultures. Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, Mr Vaishnaw said, the Sangamam is a remarkable event of an exchange of knowledge and art. He also interacted with a group of Tamil people who are on a visit to Varanasi under the Kashi Tamil Sangamam cultural exchange programme. Mr Vaishnaw also inspected the Cantt railway station of Varanasi. He said the government is working on the development of Kashi with a view to the next 50 years.