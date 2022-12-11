FIFA World Cup: France defeats England 2-1 to reach in semi-finals in Qatar

In the FIFA World Cup, France defeated England 2-1 to reach the semi-finals at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar last night. In the fourth and the last quarter-finals, France’s Aurelien Tchouameni netted the first goal in 17th minute of the game, while England captain Harry Kane smashed a brilliant goal to level the score in 54th minute. However, Olivier Giroud gave lead once again to France in 78th minute.

Earlier yesterday, Morocco stunned Portugal 1-0 to become the first African country to enter the semi-finals of the World Cup. Morocco’s Youssef En Nesyri scored the loan goal of the match in 42nd minute.

During the match, all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the men’s international world record of 196 selections when he came on as a substitute for Portugal.

Walid Regragui-led Moroccan team will face France in the semi-finals on Thursday at 12:30 AM Indian Time.

Croatia and Argentina, who have already made it to the semi-finals, will clash with each other for a place in the final on Wednesday at 12:30 AM Indian Time.