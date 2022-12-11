Congress Leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be sworn in as new CM of Himachal Pradesh

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress President and four-time MLA from Nadaun Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, while Mukesh Agnihotri will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the decision of the Congress Legislature Party at a meeting held in Shimla yesterday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place today at 12 noon at historic Ridge Maidan, Shimla, where the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will take the oath. The cabinet expansion will be done later.

Earlier, Chief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan yesterday and staked the claim to form a new government in the state.

AIR correspondent reports that after winning a record mandate of 156 seats, the ruling BJP is planning to organize a grand swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister Bhupendra Patel at helipad ground in Gandhinagar. The function will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Along with CM, his council of ministers is also likely to take oath tomorrow. Meanwhile, there are speculation regarding who will be a part of his cabinet. Along with former ministers and young women MLAs, senior MLAs who won with record margins are also likely to get a place in his cabinet.