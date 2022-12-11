PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Nagpur today; will also inaugurate Mopa International Airport in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur Railway Station. Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Train will be operated six days a week except for Saturdays from both sides. Stoppage of this train has been given at Raipur, Durg, Rajnandangaon, and Gondia stations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. Mr. Modi also dedicated Nagpur Mero Phase ‘I’ to the nation which has been developed at a cost of more than 8650 crore rupees. On board the Nagpur Metro, Prime Minister interacted with students, those from the start-up sector, and citizens from other walks of life.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate Phase – I of Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and covering a distance of 520 Km. The 701 Km expressway is one of India’s longest expressways and will pass through Maharashtra’s 10 districts. It is being built at a cost of about 55,000 crore rupees.

The PM will also dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation to strengthen health infrastructure in the country. The foundation stone of the hospital was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017. AIIMS Nagpur has been developed at a cost of more than 1,575 crore rupees.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health and inaugurate the Centre for Research, Management, and Control of Haemoglobinopathies in Nagpur. The foundation stone of the Centre was laid by the PM in February 2019. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur.

In Goa, Mr Modi will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport, which has been developed at a cost of around 2,870 crore rupees. The foundation stone of this airport was laid by the Prime Minister in November 2016. The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has solar power plant, green buildings, and LED lights on the runway, among other such facilities. Mr Modi will also inaugurate three National Ayush Institutes. The three institutes have been developed at a total cost of about 970 crore rupees. He will also address the valedictory function of 9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo in Goa. The event is witnessing active participation of more than 400 overseas delegates representing over 50 countries, international students, and various other stakeholders of Ayurveda. The theme of this year’s edition of WAC is ‘Ayurveda for One Health’.

The Prime Minister who will address the concluding ceremony of the World Ayurveda Congress, will also virtually inaugurate a host of other projects including the All India Institute of Ayurveda in North Goa's Dhargal, the National Institute of Unani medicine in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi's Narela.