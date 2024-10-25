India-A out of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024; Afganistan-A to face Sri Lanka-A in the finals

Afghanistan A emerged victorious with a 20-run win over India A in the second semi-final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. This nail-biting match showcased Afghanistan A’s impressive journey through the tournament.

Powered by impressive batting performances by Sediqullah Atal (83 off 52), Zubaid Akbari (64 off 41) and Karim Janat (41 off 20), Afghanistan A could post a formidable total of 206/4 and set a challenging target for India A.

India A’s chase began with promise but stumbled as Afghanistan’s bowlers held their nerve. Ramandeep Singh top-scored with a rapid 64 off 34 balls, keeping India in the hunt until the final overs, but Afghanistan A’s disciplined bowling helped them win by 20 runs in the end.

With this win, Afghanistan A is all set to face Sri Lanka A in the final, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Match Stats:

Afghanistan A Fall of wickets: 1-137 (Zubaid Akbari – 14.1 ov), 2-181 (Sediqullah Atal – 17.3 ov), 3-181 (Darwish Rasooli – 17.4 ov), 4-205 (Karim Janat – 19.5 ov)

India A Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Abhishek Sharma – 2.3 ov), 2-40 (Prabhsimran Singh – 4.2 ov), 3-48 (Tilak Varma – 5.4 ov), 4-80 (Nehal Wadhera – 9.6 ov), 5-100 (Ayush Badoni – 12.4 ov), 6-168 (Nishant Sindhu – 17.5 ov), 7-186 (Ramandeep Singh – 19.6 ov)