KIIT Badminton Women Team only University from Odisha to qualify for All India Inter University Inter Zone Badminton (Women) Tournament & Khelo India University Games 2024-25.

The East Zone Inter University Badminton (Women) Tournament under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi is being organized by Sambalpur University from 22nd – 25th October 2024.

In the final knockout stage of the Pool C matches today, KIIT University defeated Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh by a score of 2:0 games to emerge as pool champion and qualify for the League Stage. The other teams qualifying for the League Stage are Adamas University, VBS Purvanchal, Jaunpur and University of Calcutta.

The players of the KIIT team are Sruti Swain, Harshitaa Rout & Simran Singh. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the KIIT University Badminton Women Team for qualifying for the All India Inter University Badminton (W) Tournament & Khelo India University Games. He also conveyed his best wishes to the players for their upcoming matches and future competitions.