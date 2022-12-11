Ambassador for a Greener Tomorrow: Mumbai’s CSMIA sets up Electric Vehicle Fast charging stations

Mumbai : Electric Vehicle (EV) boom has been a notable topic in India, as consumers are now inclined towards making more conscious travel choices. Aiming to significantly contribute to the nation’s green infrastructure while comprehending passenger’s preference, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has installed six robust DC fast EV charging stations at Terminal 1 & 2. Standing tall, CSMIA takes pride in its vision and mission to create an ecosystem that is centered to fast-track its journey towards carbon neutrality. Starting 09th December 2022, the brand-new fast charging stations are available for service & open as Public Charging Stations (PCS) for passengers as well as guests visiting CSMIA.

Acting as an Ambassador for Change, CSMIA has commissioned the EV charging stations at P1 – Multi-level Car Parking (MLCP) at Terminal 1, P5 – MLCP at Terminal 2, and Airside of CSMIA. For privately owned EVs, commuters using the facility of EV charging station at CSMIA’s MLCP, would be billed only for charging sessions. EV users will be given a deduction against the parking fees.

Keeping passengers’ safety in mind, the airport has adhered to all the requirements, policies, and protocols outlined by the Regulators.

What are the features?

CSMIA has successfully commissioned DC fast Chargers – CCS Type II Dual Gun 60 KW & GB/T (DC 001) Dual Gun 40 kW Charger at both the terminals on Landside.

Fast chargers deployed at MLCP are compatible with all the prevailing EV cars in the country.

Soon, there would be augmentation of 60 kW & 240 KW capacity EV chargers catering to the charging needs of Airside logistics.

Ecological benefits of EV charging stations at CSMIA:

The presence of EV charging stations will contribute to building an environment that focuses on reducing the carbon footprint

Improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) around the airport

CSMIA runs on 100% renewable energy with its onsite solar power plant, Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) and procuring green power, thus sourcing 100% green power to charge vehicles that will emit ‘Zero CO2’.

Speaking on this momentous launch, CSMIA’s spokesperson said,” As an environmentally and socially conscious organization, CSMIA operates in a sustainable manner. The commission of EV charging stations is a testament to CSMIA’s proactive approach in taking concerted efforts through various programmes for a greener environment. These efficient and green practices adopted by CSMIA not only makes it one of the most sustainable airports in the world providing nothing but the best for its passengers today for a better and sustainable tomorrow.”

CSMIA reflects the true spirit of Mumbai, and as a prominent location in the city, the airport endeavors to persuade travelers to make ecologically friendly decisions. With an increased focus on being a partner to the national mission of developing a green infrastructure for Indian mobility needs, CSMIA has added another feather to its cap when it comes to pioneering sustainable shifts in the aviation ecosystem. CSMIA has continued to provide superior passenger experience with a motto of creating a ‘Gateway to Goodness’ which is not just synonymous with excellence but also boasts of operations that are aligned to our vision of achieving ‘Operational Net Zero Carbon Emission’ by 2029.