Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet led today gave final approval for the policy governing the decision to provide 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from July 1, 2022.

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister. Bhagwant Mann today.

A spokesman of the Chief Minister’s Office said that all the domestic consumers in the state will be eligible to get zero bills if their consumption is upto 600 units in every billing cycle.

As per the decision Scheduled caste (SC), Non SC BPL, Freedom fighters of Punjab and their grandchildren and Backward Class (BC) domestic consumers who are currently eligible for free 400 units of power will also get subsidy of 600 units now.