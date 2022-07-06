Raipur : Chhattisgarh records 205.8 mm average rainfall so far

New Delhi : According to the information compiled by the State Level Control Room set up by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the State Government, Chhattisgarh has recorded an average rainfall of 205.8 mm since June 1 this year. At 344.0 mm, Janjgir-Champa district has recorded highest rainfall while Balrampur district recorded the lowest at 108.9 mm. This is according to the district-wise rainfall statistics from June 01 to July 06.

According to the information received from the state level control room for flood disaster management, Surguja has received 117.4 mm of rainfall since June 1. Similarly, Surajpur received 170.9 mm rainfall, Jashpur 117.8 mm, Koriya 191.1 mm, Raipur 118.5 mm, Balodabazar 201.2 mm, Gariyaband 238.4 mm, Mahasamund 205.3 mm, Dhamtari 177.3 mm, Bilaspur 261.3 mm, Mungeli 282.6 mm, Raigarh 226.3 mm, Korba 199.0 mm, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi 326.5 mm, Durg 172.8 mm, Kabirdham 205.5 mm, Rajnandgaon 229.6 mm, Balod 264.9 mm, Bemetara 167.3 mm, Bastar 212.5 mm, Kondagaon 183.8 mm, Kanker 170.3 mm, Narayanpur 195.9 mm, Dantewada 177.3 mm, Sukma 174.4 mm and Bijapur recorded average rainfall of 321.9 mm.