FICCI to organize ‘7th National Tourism Investors Meet’ on July 6-7 2022

New Delhi :FICCI is organizing the 7th National Tourism Investors Meet (NTIM) on July 6 and 7 and it aims to catapult the nation’s tourism industry in the post-Covid era encourage investment in tourism infrastructure development, which is the need of the hour.

The 7th edition of National Tourism Investors Meet will bring together different stakeholders from the investment and business community along with the Ministry of Tourism, State Govts, and Investors. To elevate the Indian tourism industry to new heights, experts will explore the potential of investment in the country during the event.

The event is expected to attract both domestic and international investors. The inaugural ceremony of the two-day event will be inaugurated by Mr Arvind Singh, Secretary Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India along with Ms Rajni Hasija, Managing Director, IRCTC and other dignitaries.

The event will also witness presentations by state governments including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and many more, showcasing various investible Tourism projects in their states.

Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson FICCI Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee, and CMD Lalit Suri Hospitality Group said, “The potential of the Indian tourism sector is unending. The pandemic has now waned in India and several other countries, which is a positive sign that could revive the sector. NTIM will have participation from several state governments, and they will showcase various investment opportunities in the tourism industry. I strongly believe that this edition of NTIM will attract both domestic and international investors, and it will bring revolutionary changes in the sector for sure.”

FICCI and Nangia Anderson LLP, Knowledge Report, will also unveil ‘Rebuilding Tourism For the Future 2022’ Knowledge Report during the inaugural session. The report will focus on latest trends in Travel & Tourism and will also highlight various Investment Opportunities of states in India.