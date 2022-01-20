Providing relief to the public with curbs on criminals is our first priority: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that providing relief to the public by curbing criminal elements is the first priority of the government. Strict action should be taken to stop the identified crimes, save women and girl child from crimes, search for missing children, check illegal liquor trade and illegal land encroachments.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan issued these instructions while reviewing the law and order, at the Collector-Commissioner conference through Video Conferencing from Mantralaya today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this conference is a medium for good governance. We have decided to work for 29 days and review the works for one day. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Shri Vinod Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri and other officers were present. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had taken such a conference on November 29, 2021.

Crime against women and Operation Muskaan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about the cases of minor kidnapped and missing girls in the state during Operation Muskaan. He directed that the operation Muskaan should be reviewed regularly. The Chief Minister appreciated the effective action taken under Operation Muskaan in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Dhar and Sagar. It was informed in the conference that in the year 2021, a search operation was conducted for 13 thousand 108 boys and girls. Urja Mahila Help Desk has been set up in 700 police stations in the state. While taking action against the accused of crime against women, files of 45 history sheeters/goons were opened, NSA registered against 6 and 39 were given zilabadar (expulsion from district).

Identified offenses

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that some districts have performed well in the identified crimes. Other districts should also try to control such crimes. The Chief Minister congratulated Raisen, Datia, Bhind, Shahdol districts for achieving 100 percent in convictions. Similarly, in Mandla, Chhatarpur, Sidhi and Ratlam districts, there is good control over such crimes. The average conviction in the identified crimes in the state has been 66 percent. In conviction cases, 303 were sentenced to life imprisonment, 149 to imprisonment and 3 to death. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan especially congratulated Raisen for controlling identified crime. In Raisen district, criminals were punished by following up to the court level in various cases. Datia, Bhind, Shahdol and Indore districts are also ahead in crime control. These districts have done a better job in getting criminals punished.

Arrests in serious crimes

In serious cases like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and rioting, 24 thousand 736 accused were arrested within seven days of the commission of the crime. In the state, 3 thousand 925 criminals were expelled from the district. A total of 638 were arrested in NSA. 13 thousand 233 under Arms Act, 32 thousand 281 in the Gambling Act and more than 9 lakh criminals were caught under various sections.

Proceedings and property related offenses against land mafia and chit fund companies

It was told that major actions were taken against land mafia in Gwalior, Indore, Sehore, Khargone, Jabalpur and Bhopal. 45 bighas of government land in Gwalior, 6.941 hectares of land in Indore, 51.45 acres of land in Sehore and 2.5 in Jabalpur were freed. 145 cases of NSA were registered against the land mafia. The Revenue Department has also registered 419 cases against land mafia in two months. Last year, an amount of Rs 152 crore was returned to 46 thousand 245 investors from chit fund companies in the state. 62 offenses were registered in two months. The number of arrested accused is 24. During this period an amount of Rs 31 crore 5 lakh was returned to the investors. In Satna, Indore, Agar-Malwa and Rewa, Sahara India Company was made to return amount to the investors. One lakh 6 thousand 606 cases were registered in the year 2021, curbing organized illegal liquor manufacturing, sale and transportation. One lakh 6 thousand 606 cases were registered in the year 2021, curbing organized illegal liquor manufacturing, sale and transportation. A total of 13 lakh 33 thousand 917 liters of liquor was seized. 2 thousand 361 vehicles engaged in illegal work were seized and 259 vehicles were also confiscated. Zilabadar action was taken against 408 criminals in this category.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about property related crimes in the state. The Director General of Police said that in the year 2021, in the cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and housebreaking, property worth Rs 190 crore of general public was looted by criminals, out of which property worth Rs 107 crore has been freed. In Rajgarh district, police have caught criminals using drones.

Action to prevent drug abuse and illegal mining

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted in all the districts on the issue of illicit liquor. Such criminals have to be crushed. Negligence at any level will not be tolerated. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that making liquor with chemicals can be fatal. It was informed in the conference that the Narcotics Wing organized 73 de-addiction and public awareness programmes in the year 2021 in the state. Last year, 3958 offenses were registered in NDPS and 5 thousand 68 accused were arrested. Action was also taken to close the illegal financial sources of criminals. Last year, 323 vehicles engaged in illegal mining and transportation were confiscated.

Action on adulteration of food items

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that proper action has been taken against those manufacturing adulterated food items in Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Bhind, Satna, Agar-Malwa, Datia, Morena, Khargone, Katni, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Bhind, Dhar, Burhanpur and Neemuch. There is need to built up confidence in the people that better work is being done in this direction. This action should be done continuously. It was told in the conference that in the last two months, 100 accused have been arrested in 67 cases. During this period, 1343 liters of edible oil, 5341 kg of mawa, 1236 kg of ghee, 3980 liters of petrol-diesel and kerosene were seized. Their combined amount is Rs 7 crore 6 lakh. In the last two months, action was taken against 389 accused in 257 cases of black marketing of ration and food grains.

Foreign nationals and cyber crime

Information was given in the conference about how foreign nationals who stay even after the expiry of the visa period, were traced and action was taken against them as per the instructions of the Government of India. At present there are 1571 citizens in the state, who have overstayed. The Chief Minister directed for just action by including citizens in two categories. He asked to take action according to different categories of citizens and infiltrators staying due to some compulsion. It was informed in the conference that a roadmap has been prepared for the prevention of cyber crimes.