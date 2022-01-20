Strive to Make Madhya Pradesh Leader in Swachchhta Survekshan 2022 : MP Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the local bodies should make sincere efforts for the works of public cleanliness, beautification and waste management in every city and village to bring Madhya Pradesh at the top in the cleanliness survey in the year 2022. Madhya Pradesh has been ranked third in the country in the cleanliness survey of the year 2021. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today instructed the officers through video conference that all the collectors should try that the cities should have a better ranking in cleanliness. Make cleanliness a mass movement. I myself will go out with a broom.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a matter of pride for the state that Indore has consistently stood first in the country in the field of cleanliness. Indore district has got the second rank at the national level for being ahead in cleanliness among 9 bodies of Indore district. Indore has now become an icon for the country in cleanliness. Probably Indore will not even be included in the competition of cleanliness in the coming year. In such a situation, other big cities of the state should become cleaner, improve your rank. This will be a new achievement for Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior and Burhanpur for earning prestige in cleanliness at district level by securing second, seventh, tenth, twelfth and sixteenth place respectively in the whole country.

Efforts to get Madhya Pradesh ranked in different categories

The proceedings of the cleanliness campaign in urban areas were reviewed by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in the conference. Indore has been first in ODF certification and water plus category in Swachchh Survekshan 2021. A total of 74 bodies have been included in ODF Plus and 295 bodies in ODF Double Plus category. Districts will also be ranked for Swachchh Survekshan 2022 and collectors will be rewarded at the national level. Efforts are being made to get ODF double plus rating for 378 urban bodies, 5 stars for all municipal corporations and minimum 3 stars for all the remaining bodies. Last year, 70 bodies in the country got the Prerak Daur Samman. This year, all the municipal corporations of Madhya Pradesh should come under the minimum gold category and the rest of the bodies in the minimum silver category, such an effort should be made.

Roads should be good, maintenance should also be done

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that roads should be better in all cities. Attention should also be paid to the maintenance of roads and all other types of roads in urban areas. During the review, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that wherever necessary make better and durable roads using cement and concrete. The inner roads of the colonies should also be good. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he has seen the work of some mini smart cities. These need improvement. It was told in the conference that there are 26 thousand 300 km of roads in 407 urban bodies of the state. These include 14 thousand 700 km of concrete roads, 7 thousand km of asphalt roads and 4 thousand 600 km of WBM roads.

Works of sewerage projects should be completed on time

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the works of sewerage projects of the cities in the state should be completed on time. Instructions were given to ensure sewer connection for each house, road restoration, use of cutter machine for road cutting works, reuse of treated water. The Chief Minister asked to pay special attention to the works of the sewer project on the banks of Narmada. It was informed in the conference that 54 sewerage schemes have been approved for 50 bodies in the state. Of these, 12 have been completed. The target is to complete Bhopal’s Shahpura, Bhoj Wetland and Kolar sewerage schemes including Maheshwar, Nasrullaganj, Chhindwara, Chitrakoot, Dindori, Nemawar, Omkareshwar and Mandaleshwar schemes by June 2022.

Major instructions of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

Build better durable roads using cement-concrete.

The inner roads of the colonies should also be good.

Works of mini smart cities like Ganjbasoda, Maihar need improvement.

In Amarkantak, ensure that polluted water is not discharged in the river.

Work should be started by eliminating the obstacles in the work of sewerage project near Rahatgarh Bus Stand and Apsara Talkies in Sagar.

Works related to disposal of case in court for sewer line of Hoshangabad, land allotment for pumping station in Sanawad and permission for crossing at National Highway located at Andhmukh bypass in Jabalpur should be completed soon.

Special attention should be given to quality in all the works.