TCS a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services: NelsonHall

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Advanced Digital Workplace Services, for the third year in a row.

The report cited TCS’ substantial investments in intellectual property such as TCS Cognix™ for Workspace and Secure Borderless Workspaces™ (SBWS™), as its key strength. It highlighted the company’s well defined modern offerings in support of digital workplace services, supported by dedicated cloud business units for Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud. Also cited as a strength is its ability to measure and improve the overall employee experience through offerings such as Experience Level Agreements and eXperience elevation center.

“TCS leverages a human-centered design thinking approach using digital and cognitive technologies to help customers transform their workplace to enhance the experience, foster collaboration and improve enterprise agility,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “Our leadership position in this assessment is a reflection of our vision, strategy, customer-centricity, continued investments in building innovative offerings, and the resultant market success.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of consulting-led services across the workplace services value chain and leverages SBWS, its transformative operating model to enable touchless, intelligent, agile, and digital operations that deliver superior business outcomes.

TCS Cognix for Workspace is an AI driven human-machine collaboration suite, powered by TCS’ Machine First™ Delivery Model that helps enterprises create intuitive, immersive, and intelligent workspaces – a key to delightful employee experiences. It comes with an array of easy-to-deploy, modular and scalable value builders that bring together multiple digital levers and enable zero-touch IT, the next-gen workplace and enhanced employee experience. Some examples of these value builders are cognitive virtual assistants, experience assurance manager, a user segment analyzer, and a proactive endpoint remediator.

Its SBWS remote working operating model allows organizations to take full advantage of their talent ecosystem to maximize business opportunities. It encompasses a wide range of human functions, including infrastructure, talent management and employee engagement; processes, tools, and governance mechanisms; and collaboration and engagement practices to enable companies to realize the potential of the new world of work.

TCS’ Smart Meetings solution helps transform the meeting experience for remote working employees with comprehensive services, full lifecycle support and global coverage. It includes integrating business applications to help drive productivity, enterprise voice enablement using direct routing, meeting room experiences, adoption, and change management with round-the-clock managed support.

TCS also ensures seamless adoption of digital workplace initiatives within enterprises through solutions such as TCS Office 365 Engage – a curated, personalized, and gamified adoption cum learning platform that curates the learning journey based on the Office 365 usage pattern, role, activities, and geography. Its subtle gamification elements make it more interesting to explore Office 365. ​

To drive workplace innovation and transformation, TCS has invested in a network of globally distributed co-innovation hubs called TCS Pace Ports™ that bring together a collaborative ecosystem of startups, technology partners, and academia. Its Innovation Showcase is a premiere immersive presentation zone where client executives are invited to explore possibilities in their industries. TCS contextualizes its digital workplace solutions for customers and demonstrates them at the Innovation Showcase to trigger conversations around innovation.

“TCS has a clear focus on experience and hyper-personalization to enable clients to realize a future-ready, personalized, and secured digital workplace. TCS Cognix Workspace provides a cloud-first, platform-led, catalog-based consumption approach. It brings inherent cognitive, automation, analytics, and AI capabilities to drive automation from day one. In addition, TCS has invested in dedicated eXperience Elevation Centers (XEC) globally, supporting teams to monitor the sentiments of end-users as they engage across services proactively, and in the adoption of XLAs across its client base,” said John Laherty, Senior IT Services Research Analyst, NelsonHall.

“Workplace technologies are converging on the cloud to create compelling, integrated employee experiences that bridge the world of infrastructure and applications,” said Ashok Krish, Global Head, Digital Workplace, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS. “TCS’ investments in edge to cloud workplace solutions are helping our customers create competitive advantages in attracting and retaining talent by empowering their employees with a seamless, secure and frictionless digital workplace experience.”