Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the first phase of “Rozgar Mela” to provide jobs to 10 lakh youth in Central Government

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the first phase of “Rozgar Mela”, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh central government jobs through video conferencing in 50 centers across the country. Appointment letters were handed over to more than 75,000 newly appointed persons during the function.

On this occasion, Hon’ble Prime Minister also addressed these newly appointed persons through virtual mode and urged the newly appointed government employees to work with the spirit of service.

“Rozgar Mela” is an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth and ensure the welfare of the citizens. As per instructions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working to fill existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode.

In Punjab, this mega event was organized at Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), Patiala and Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep S. Puri, distributed appointment letters to new recruits from Punjab and adjoining areas during the “Job Fair” held at PLW, Patiala. These newly appointed persons were appointed in PLW Patiala, ESIC, Department of Posts, BSF, SSB and various national banks.



Shri Hardeep S. Puri tweeted, “Big day for the youth of India! PM @narendramodi Ji launches #RozgarMela in which govt jobs will be provided to 10 lakh young people! 75,000 jobs in first phase. Very happy to hand over appointment letters to 25 candidates out of total 75 selected from Patiala.”

This recruitment is done by Central Ministries and Departments themselves and through recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. The selection process is simplified and technically efficient for faster recruitment.There was great enthusiasm among the newly appointed youth who gathered at PLW, Patiala, who were seen taking selfies and giving interviews. He thanked the Prime Minister profusely for getting the appointment.