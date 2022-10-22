PM Narendra Modi launches Rojgar Mela, recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel

New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the recruitment drive- Rojgar Mela for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing today. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

Addressing the appointees, the Prime Minister started with greetings and best wishes for Dhanteras, said that today is the day, when a new link in the form of a job fair is associated with the employment and self-employment campaigns going on for eight years in the country. Keeping in mind the 75 years of independence, the central government is giving appointment letters to these youths under a special program. Explaining the rationale for the job fair, he said, we decided that the practice of giving appointment letters at one go should be started so that the collective nature of completing the projects in a time bound manner is developed in the departments. Today India is the 5th largest economy due to the reforms made in the last 8 years.

The Prime Minister informed that the central government is working simultaneously on many fronts to create more and more jobs in the country. Massive development works are being carried out to generate lakhs of employment opportunities for the youth at the local level. Prime Minister gave examples of places of faith, spirituality, and historical importance that are also being developed across the country. The Prime Minister noted that these works being done for modern infrastructure are also giving new energy to the tourism sector and creating employment opportunities for the youth in remote areas as well. The Prime Minister said that the biggest strength of India lies in the youth of the country. They are the driving force behind the making of a developed India in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. The Prime Minister urged the new appointees to always keep their ‘Kartavya Paths’ in mind when they walk in through the doors of offices. You are being appointed for the service of the citizens of the country”, the Prime Minister said. In the 21st century India Government job is not just about facilities but a commitment and a golden opportunity to serve the people from every nook and corner of the country in a time-bound manner.

On this occasion, the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar handed over appointment letters to the selected youth in the Rojgar Mela program held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He said that the Prime Minister is working tirelessly to provide employment to the youth.

Union Minister Shri Tomar was present in the program held at Platform no. 4 circulating area of Gwalior railway station. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tomar said that on Dhanteras, youth have received appointment letters for government jobs from the Prime Minister. Shri Tomar said that today 4.50 lakh villagers in Madhya Pradesh have also got their homes under the Prime Minister’s virtual hospitality under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Member of Parliament Shri Vivek Shejwalkar, former Minister Smt. Maya Singh, BJP District President Shri Abhay Chaudhary and other public representatives were present in the program.