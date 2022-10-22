PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on Dhanteras

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Highlighting the close association of Dhanteras with health and wellness, the Prime Minister recognised the global attention drawn towards India’s traditional medicines & Yoga and lauded the efforts of those working in these fields. He also shared his recent speech at the Global Ayush Summit.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the people of our nation be blessed with abundance of good health and prosperity. May the spirit of wealth creation keep blossoming in our society.”

“Dhanteras also has a close association with health and wellness. In the recent years, India’s traditional medicines and Yoga have drawn global attention. I laud those working in these fields. Sharing my speech at the recent Global Ayush Summit.”