Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds record participation in G20 Janbhagidari event, an initiative of MoE

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi lauded the record participation in G20 Janbhagidari event, an initiative of Ministry of Education.



As the central focus of India’s G20 Presidency, Ministry of Education is organizing a series of activities & programs aiming at promoting & endorsing the theme of “Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)” especially in the context of blended learning.



More than 1.5 crore individuals, including students, teachers and community members, have enthusiastically joined this initiative so far.



In reply to tweet thread by Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“Thrilled by this record participation. This reinforces our shared vision for an inclusive and sustainable future. Compliments to all those who have taken part and strengthened India’s G-20 Presidency.”



