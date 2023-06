The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated long jumper, Sreeshankar Murali on winning bronze medal at Paris Diamond League.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Sreeshankar Murali scripts history with a great performance at the Paris Diamond League! His remarkable jump secured him a prestigious Bronze medal, giving India its first ever medal in the long jump at Diamond League. Congrats to him and best wishes for his upcoming endeavours.”