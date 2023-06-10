Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates ‘Nutri Garden Project’ in Lakshadweep

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated ‘Nutri Garden Project’ in Lakshadweep. Shri Modi said that this initiative has shown how enthusiastic the people of Lakshadweep are about learning and adopting new things.



The project was launched as a result of the development objective of self-reliant India in which vegetable seeds has been provided to 1000 farmers.



Moreover, 7000 chickens of indigenous breeds were distributed to the women of Lakshadweep families with income less than Rs.600 under the Backyard Poultry Scheme.



In response to the tweet thread by Governor of Lakshadweep, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“सराहनीय प्रयास, बेहतरीन परिणाम! इस पहल ने दिखाया है कि लक्षद्वीप के लोग नई चीजें सीखने और अपनाने को लेकर कितने उत्साहित रहते हैं।”







