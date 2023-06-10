Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Indian shooters for their performance at ISSF Junior World Cup

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian shooters for their performance at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023. Where, with a tally of 15 medals, India emerged on the top of the medals table.
The Prime Minister tweeted :
“Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a tally of 15 medals and emerging on top of the medals table. Each victory is a testament to our young athletes’ passion, dedication, and spirit. Best wishes to them.”
