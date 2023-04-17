Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds inauguration of Shar Nyima Tsho Sum Namyig Lhakhang (Gonpa) at Gyangkhar in Arunachal Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the inauguration of Shar Nyima Tsho Sum Namyig Lhakhang (Gonpa) at Gyangkhar in Arunachal Pradesh by Chief Minister, Shri Pema Khandu
Sharing a tweet by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu, the Prime Minister tweeted;
“May this sacred place draw people from all parts of India and deepen our nation’s deep rooted connect with Buddhism.”
