Index Numbers shown of Wholesale Price in India for the Month of March, 2023 (Base Year: 2011-12)

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 1.34% (Provisional) for the month of March, 2023 (over March, 2022) against 3.85% recorded in February, 2023. Decline in the rate of inflation in March, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas and paper and paper products. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:





Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Jan-23 Feb-23 (P) Mar-23 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100 150.7 4.80 150.9 3.85 150.9 1.34 I. Primary Articles 22.6 174.3 4.06 173.0 3.28 175.0 2.40 II. Fuel & Power 13.2 155.6 15.00 158.8 14.82 156.8 8.96 III. Manufactured Products 64.2 141.4 3.06 141.6 1.94 141.2 -0.77 Food Index 24.4 171.5 3.13 171.3 2.76 172.1 2.32

2. The month-over-month change in WPI index in March, 2023 remains unchanged as compared to February, 2023. The change (M-o-M) in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index # All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 Feb-23 (P) Mar-23 (P) All Commodities 100.00 0.66 -0.26 -1.31 0.13 0.13 0.00 I. Primary Articles 22.62 3.01 -1.55 -3.08 0.81 -0.75 1.16 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 -0.25 3.04 -2.95 -1.52 2.06 -1.26 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 -0.21 -0.42 -0.14 0.21 0.14 -0.28 Food Index 24.38 1.48 -1.58 -2.40 0.47 -0.12 0.47

Note: P: Provisional, # Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

. Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%): The index for this major group increased by 1.16% to 175.0 (provisional) in March, 2023 from 173.0 (provisional) for the month of February, 2023. Prices of Minerals (8.16%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (4.61%) and Food Articles (1.13%) increased in March, 2023 as compared to February, 2023. Prices of Non-food Articles declined by 2.05% in March, 2023 as compared to February, 2023. Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%): The index for this major group declined by 1.26% to 156.8 (provisional) in March, 2023 from 158.8 (provisional) for the month of February, 2023. Prices of Coal (0.07%) increased in March, 2023 as compared to February, 2023. Prices of Mineral Oils and Electricity declined by 0.24% and 4.95% respectively in March, 2023 as compared to February 2023. Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%): The index for this major group declined by 0.28% to 141.2 (provisional) in March, 2023 from 141.6 (provisional) for the month of February, 2023. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 12 groups have witnessed an increase in prices while 9 groups have witnessed a decrease in prices, and one group remained unchanged. The increase in prices based on month-over-month increase in index is mainly contributed by machinery & equipment, other transport equipment, leather & related products, electrical equipment; fabricated metal products except machinery & equipment, and other manufacturing etc. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are food products; basic metals; chemicals & chemical products, textiles; other non-metallic mineral products and pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical & botanical products, etc. in March, 2023 as compared to February, 2023. WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have increased from 171.3 in February, 2023 to 172.1 in March, 2023. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 2.76% in February, 2023 to 2.32% in March, 2023. Final index for the month of January, 2023 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of January, 2023 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 150.7 and 4.80% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for the current financial year based on the updated figures are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

6. Response Rate: The WPI for March, 2023 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of around 87.0 per cent, while the final figure for January, 2023 is based on the weighted response rate of around 95.0 per cent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in.

7. Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of April, 2023 would be released on 15/05/2023.

Note: The DPIIT released index numbers of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day if 14th is holiday) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index numbers is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of March, 2023 (Provisional), January, 2023 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI will be finalised after 10 weeks, and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for March, 2023

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Mar-23)* Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2021-2022 2022-2023* 2021-2022 2022-2023* Mar-22 Mar-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 150.9 2.48 0.00 13.00 9.42 14.63 1.34 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 175.0 2.03 1.16 10.25 10.00 15.94 2.40 A. Food Articles 15.26 178.9 -0.47 1.13 4.12 7.28 8.44 5.48 Cereals 2.82 183.6 2.13 -1.87 1.66 11.32 8.12 9.48 Paddy 1.43 175.4 0.87 -0.11 -0.75 5.18 0.99 7.54 Wheat 1.03 187.1 3.19 -4.98 4.73 15.51 14.04 9.16 Pulses 0.64 180.4 0.92 1.35 6.80 0.65 2.22 3.03 Vegetables 1.87 176.0 -15.37 5.45 0.44 5.16 20.08 -2.22 Potato 0.28 138.7 6.51 -5.13 -34.17 24.55 26.36 -23.67 Onion 0.16 138.1 -18.07 -13.53 -7.08 -26.18 -9.33 -36.83 Fruits 1.60 186.6 5.89 3.78 11.30 9.54 11.12 4.89 Milk 4.44 175.3 2.41 0.69 2.28 6.93 4.12 8.48 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 171.9 1.37 1.24 8.47 4.06 9.42 1.36 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 166.9 2.82 -2.05 21.20 8.85 25.27 -4.63 Oil Seeds 1.12 192.5 5.20 -3.51 32.61 -4.31 22.49 -15.05 C. Minerals 0.83 217.5 1.73 8.16 19.58 2.31 21.69 -4.98 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 149.8 21.18 4.61 56.52 43.70 69.20 -1.19 Crude Petroleum 1.95 123.8 25.41 6.82 77.77 29.93 83.56 -23.53 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 156.8 4.05 -1.26 32.53 28.18 31.78 8.96 LPG 0.64 137.4 5.22 17.04 43.33 11.15 24.88 3.31 Petrol 1.60 159.4 7.62 -0.56 62.98 33.41 53.54 6.48 HSD 3.10 176.5 6.98 -3.97 59.78 49.35 52.32 11.85 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 141.2 2.45 -0.28 11.09 5.61 11.26 -0.77 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 160.8 3.24 -0.74 11.71 4.67 10.61 -2.96 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 159.3 6.52 -2.57 30.46 -2.75 17.39 -21.33 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 130.4 -0.47 0.08 1.85 1.68 1.60 2.68 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 166.7 1.63 0.30 1.91 2.99 2.92 2.65 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 136.8 1.05 -0.44 14.94 5.57 12.95 -4.93 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 150.0 0.28 0.20 3.24 3.92 3.64 3.38 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 123.1 -0.74 1.48 1.04 2.56 2.38 2.24 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 143.2 1.05 0.07 4.75 1.57 4.87 -0.83 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 147.0 3.63 -0.68 12.96 10.55 13.62 -1.01 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 142.3 2.23 -0.49 12.91 8.96 13.30 0.00 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 141.8 0.07 -0.63 3.82 3.65 3.45 2.75 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 128.2 2.12 -0.39 12.19 3.88 8.79 -1.38 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 134.7 0.79 -0.44 5.17 8.13 6.24 5.48 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 138.0 1.09 -0.65 4.61 8.56 5.02 6.32 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 146.3 7.07 -0.34 25.75 6.19 27.02 -7.11 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 125.8 7.65 0.88 19.43 6.57 19.95 -4.91 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 139.3 1.35 0.14 12.54 6.53 11.08 2.96

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 Feb-23* Mar-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 8.67 6.12 5.02 4.80 3.85 1.34 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 11.17 5.94 2.67 4.06 3.28 2.40 A. Food Articles 15.26 8.45 1.51 -1.02 2.67 3.81 5.48 Cereals 2.82 12.09 12.85 14.06 15.59 13.95 9.48 Paddy 1.43 6.63 6.45 6.83 7.18 8.60 7.54 Wheat 1.03 16.25 18.11 20.78 23.88 18.54 9.16 Pulses 0.64 0.45 0.56 1.66 2.36 2.59 3.03 Vegetables 1.87 17.44 -20.08 -36.31 -26.69 -21.53 -2.22 Potato 0.28 44.92 13.75 20.09 7.51 -14.30 -23.67 Onion 0.16 -30.02 -19.30 -27.39 -24.48 -40.14 -36.83 Fruits 1.60 0.29 3.34 1.71 4.51 7.02 4.89 Milk 4.44 5.98 6.22 8.01 9.85 10.33 8.48 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 3.97 2.33 3.41 2.66 1.49 1.36 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 8.00 7.86 4.01 4.70 0.12 -4.63 Oil Seeds 1.12 -5.36 -1.29 -4.95 -4.36 -7.38 -15.05 C. Minerals 0.83 10.13 -0.05 -0.39 -9.97 -10.62 -4.98 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 43.57 48.23 39.43 23.79 14.47 -1.19 Crude Petroleum 1.95 30.69 33.87 21.92 5.01 -10.22 -23.53 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 25.40 19.71 18.09 15.00 14.82 8.96 LPG 0.64 4.82 -13.40 -14.76 -8.30 -7.12 3.31 Petrol 1.60 25.02 14.11 16.83 15.54 15.24 6.48 HSD 3.10 43.05 42.10 35.49 28.47 24.61 11.85 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 4.42 3.44 3.37 3.06 1.94 -0.77 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 3.28 4.44 4.47 3.95 0.93 -2.96 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 -7.47 -5.16 -6.33 -8.13 -13.99 -21.33 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 1.33 1.41 1.49 1.96 2.12 2.68 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 2.50 3.02 2.59 3.24 4.01 2.65 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 5.71 0.80 -1.15 -2.21 -3.51 -4.93 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.54 4.02 3.39 3.04 3.46 3.38 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 2.69 3.12 1.42 0.25 0.00 2.24 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 1.06 0.63 0.42 0.85 0.14 -0.83 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 11.37 8.09 5.10 4.36 3.28 -1.01 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 8.94 6.45 5.26 4.22 2.73 0.00 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 3.82 3.89 3.81 3.72 3.48 2.75 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 1.97 0.39 0.79 1.02 1.10 -1.38 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 7.84 7.18 7.75 7.55 6.79 5.48 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 8.06 6.52 8.26 9.37 8.18 6.32 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 1.18 -0.28 0.92 1.68 -0.20 -7.11 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 4.30 3.27 3.21 3.57 1.46 -4.91 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 5.19 4.08 3.68 3.53 4.19 2.96

Annex-III