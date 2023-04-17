Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates work done under Swachh Bharat Mission in Tuensang, Nagaland

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated the work done under Swachh Bharat Mission in Tuensang, Nagaland.
Replying to a tweet by Member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Shri Jacob Zhimomi, the Prime Minister tweeted:
“Good! We’ve seen tremendous energy towards Swachhata all across India, which has led to tangible benefits in various sectors including health and women empowerment.”
