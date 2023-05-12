Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates boxers on winning medals in the Men’s World Boxing Championships at Tashkent for the first time ever

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Deepak Bhoria, Hussamuddin and Nishant Dev on winning medals in the Men’s World Boxing Championships at Tashkent for the first time ever.



Retweeting a tweet by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, the Prime Minister said;



“Congratulations to Deepak Bhoria, Hussamuddin and Nishant Dev. Their accomplishments are very inspiring.”







