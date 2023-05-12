Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 100th anniversary of Kadwa Patidar Samaj

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addresses the 100th anniversary of Kadwa Patidar Samaj via video message today.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Sanatani Shatabdi Mahotsav and mentioned that this is the first time when he got the opportunity to attend a program in the presence of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati ji.



The Prime Minister noted the pleasant coincidence of 100 years of Kadwa Patidar Samaj’s service to the society, the 50th year of the youth wing and the 25th year of the women’s wing, and remarked that success and prosperity are assured when the youth and women of society take responsibility on their shoulders. Noting the clear loyalty of the youth and women wing of Shri Akhil Bhartiya Kutch Kadwa Patidar Samaj, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude and thanked the Kadwa Patidar Samaj for including him as a part of the family of Sanatani Shatabdi Mahotsav. “Sanatan is not just a word, it is ever-new, ever-changing. It has an inherent desire to better itself from the past and is therefore eternal, immortal”, the Prime Minister said.



“The journey of any nation is reflected in the journey of its society”, the Prime Minister remarked as he underlined that the hundred-year-old history of Patidar Samaj and hundred years journey of Shri Akhil Bhartiya Kutch Kadwa Samaj with its futuristic vision is also a medium to understand India and Gujarat. Pointing out the atrocities committed by foreign invaders on India’s society for hundreds of years, the Prime Minister highlighted that the ancestors of the land did not allow their identity to be erased and their faith to be fragmented. “We are seeing the effect of sacrifices of centuries ago in the present generation of this successful society”, the Prime Minister said as he mentioned that the Kutch Kadwa Patidar community are moving forward with their labor and ability in sectors such as timber, plywood, hardware, marble, building material among others. He expressed happiness that the respect and honor for the traditions have only grown year after year and said that the society built its present, and laid the foundation of its future.



Reflecting on his political life and association with the society, the Prime Minister recalled working with Kadwa Patidar Samaj on numerous subjects as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He mentioned the Kutch earthquake and lauded the strength of the community for engaging in relief and reconstruction efforts and said that it always gave him a sense of confidence. Pointing out how Kutch was considered one of the most backward districts of the country where issues of water shortage, starvation, death of animals, migration, and misery had become its identity. “But over the years, together, we have rejuvenated Kutch”, the Prime Minister said as he mentioned the work done to solve the water crisis of Kutch and turning it into a huge tourist destination in the world and said that it is a great example of ‘Sabka Prayas’. The Prime Minister expressed delight that Kutch is one of the fastest-growing districts of the country today and gave examples of improved connectivity, big industries, and agricultural exports from the region.



Throwing light on the personal connections with people who are taking forward Shri Akhil Bhartiya Kutch Kadwa Patidar Samaj and inspiration from Narayan Ramji Limbani, the Prime Minister said that he keeps himself updated about the works and campaigns of the society and lauded the society for the commendable work done during the Corona period. Shri Modi expressed happiness that society has put forth the vision and resolutions for the next 25 years which will be realized when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence. The Prime Minister underlined that the resolutions taken, be it social harmony, environment and natural farming, are all linked to the Amrit resolve of the country. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the efforts of Shri Akhil Bhartiya Kutch Kadva Samaj will give strength to the country’s resolutions in this direction and will lead them to success.





