CM Naveen Asks For Site Clearance Of Sri Jagannath Puri International Airport On His Meet With PM Modi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday 11th May.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;



“Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.”



CM Naveen has requested for the site clearance of Site Clearance Of Sri Jagannath Puri International Airport from the Ministry of Aviation as well as five free connection establishments in each gram panchayat as a part of Bharat Net Phase 2.