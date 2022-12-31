Pokhara Regional International Airport to be officially brought into operation from 1st January 2023

Preparations have been made for the grand inauguration of newly constructed Pokhara Regional International Airport. The Pokhara Regional International Airport is to be officially brought into operation from tomorrow.

According to Pokhara International Airport Civil Aviation Office, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is scheduled to inaugurate the airport. Many political dignitaries of Nepal will grace the occasion.

The inauguration programme would start from 11:00 am and the celebration programme is scheduled after 2:00 pm.

The inauguration programme will include different processions, fashion shows at coordination of Pokhara Metropolitan City and Pokhara Tourism Council.

According to Mayor of Pokhara, the airport is going to be a milestone for the promotion of tourism not only in Pokhara but the entire country. The direct air connectivity with international cities is expected to contribute more in the promotion of Pokhara.

Pom Narayan Shrestha, President of Pokhara Tourism Council said that Pokhara is a major tourism destination in the country and the tourism industry is definitely going to be benefitted from the operation of the international airport. The tourism entrepreneurs are very excited.

The Pokhara Regional International Airport is constructed by a Chinese construction company.