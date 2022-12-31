Centre to roll out new integrated Food Security Scheme from 1st January 2023

The Centre will roll out new integrated Food Security Scheme from tomorrow. As per the decision of Union Cabinet, the new Scheme will provide free food grains to over 81 crore beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, NFSA in 2023. The Scheme will also ensure effective and uniform implementation of the Act. Free foodgrains will concurrently ensure uniform implementation of portability under One Nation One Ration Card across the country. Our Correspondent reports that the new scheme is aimed at bringing uniformity and clarity on food security under NFSA.

Under the scheme, Central Government will provide free foodgrains to all NFSA beneficiaries including Antyodaya Ann Yojana households and Priority Household persons. The foodgrains will be provided through the wide spread network of over five lakhs Fair Price Shops across the country. The Central Government will bear the food subsidy of more than two lakh crore rupees in one year. The decision will strengthen the provisions of NFSA, in terms of accessibility, affordability and availability of foodgrains for the poor.