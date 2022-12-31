Rishabh Pant To Take 3-6 Months For Ligament Injury Recovery: AIIMS Rishikesh

An AIIMS Rishikesh expert has told media that injured cricketer Rishabh Pant will at least take 3-6 months to recover from ligament injury and it can be even more if it’s severe.

Meanwhile, DDCA director said, “if required we’ll shift Rishabh Pant to Delhi and chances are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery”.

India cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after the car he was travelling in collided with a divider and caught fire in Roorkee in the early hours of Friday. He was quickly rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun.

As per reports, Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead and left eye, a ligament tear in his knee, and abrasions on his back. There are no burns on his body and an X-ray has shown there’s no fracture either.

Bus conductor Paramjit Singh, who rescued Pant, said – “The question never arises why we did (Help Rishabh Pant). It could happen to us someday. My parents have given me that culture that we should help the needy. If a passenger says he has no money, I let him travel. Who knows this happens to me”.

According to Indian Express, Rohit Sharma and several India players in constant touch with the doctors in hospital who are treating Rishabh Pant.

On the other hand, a report in Cricbuzz claims that a friend of Pant advised him not to drive alone but Pant insisted that he would be able to manage. But, the crash happened in the early hours of Friday (December 30) between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.