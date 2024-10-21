Sarfaraz Khan celebrates the arrival of his baby boy just one day after his outstanding performance in the Bengaluru Test match

Sarfaraz Khan proudly announced the arrival of his baby boy on October 21, just one day after wowing the cricketing world with his outstanding performance in India’s Bengaluru Test against New Zealand.

The 26-year-old cricketer took to his official Instagram account to share a touching moment, posting a photo of himself cradling his newborn son, with his father, Naushad Khan, by his side.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/sarfarazkhan97/3483863955314139437?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=MTdrb3g3bDd4cGV5bQ==

Naushad has played a crucial role in molding Sarfaraz’s cricketing career, and now, the proud father is excited to embark on this new journey with his little one by his side.

Sarfaraz is experiencing a truly momentous time in his life, with his career-defining innings and the birth of his child happening simultaneously. This marks a significant milestone for the young cricketer, both personally and professionally.

As we eagerly await the outcome of the New Zealand Test, there is also speculation that Sarfaraz may be included in the squad for India’s tour of Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The excitement is palpable as we anticipate what the future holds for this talented player.