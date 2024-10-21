Tyger India Khelo Football Season 4 Trials to be held in Telangana

Hyderabad : Tyger India Khelo Football Season 4 Trials will be held in Medak, Hyderabad, Khammam, Warangal, Mahbubnagar.

India Khelo Football (IKF), an innovative platform dedicated to transforming Indian football, and Tyger Capital, a financial solutions provider focused on empowering semi-urban and rural communities has tied up with Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy and South Clan Football Club, which are professional grassroots football academy and are creating an ecosystem for young budding football talents. This collaboration aims to revolutionize football in Telangana by discovering and nurturing untapped talent from different parts of the region.

The players who will be attending the trials will be initially scouted from the city trials and will be eventually called for Zonal Finals and Finals where all ISL, I League and top academies will be coming to scout the players and make them a part of their ecosystem. The idea of the platform India Khelo Football (a non Profit initiative) is to ensure that the players get a structured pathway so that they can pursue football professionally.

Hyderabad leg of the Tyger IKF Season 4 Trials in association with Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy will be held on 26-27 October 2024 at Artillery Centre Football Ground behind Golconda Fort. Boys and Girls born between 2007-2013 can register online by visiting https://indiakhelofootball.com/season4. The same link can be used if anyone wants to register for Medak, Khammam, Warangal and Mehbubnagar as well. For more information follow India Khelo Football on Instagram where you can get latest updates about the upcoming trials and all football related activities.

—