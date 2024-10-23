Zimbabwe shatters world record, achieving the highest team score in T20Is with an impressive 344/4 against Gambia

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team has made history in the world of T20 Cricket! Led by the fearless Sikander, they have smashed the record for the highest team score in this fast-paced format of the game. It was a jaw-dropping display of power hitting that left fans in awe on Wednesday, October 23rd.

This incredible achievement took place during a match against Gambia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2024. The showdown between these two teams is currently unfolding at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi.

The star of the show was none other than skipper Sikander Raza, whose bat seemed to be on fire. He not only reached a century but went beyond, finishing with an unbeaten 133 runs off just 43 balls. With 7 fours and a whopping 15 sixes, Raza’s performance was nothing short of spectacular.

This milestone marks only the second time in T20 Cricket history that a team has surpassed the 300-run mark. Zimbabwe now joins Nepal in this elite club, leaving powerhouses like India trailing behind with their recent total of 297 runs against Bangladesh.

In the world of cricket, Zimbabwe has truly made a statement with this historic achievement. The team’s performance was not just impressive, but downright legendary. Let’s see what other surprises they have in store for us in the future!