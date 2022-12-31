Adani Dhamra port organizes 15th Inter GP Volleyball Tournament

Dhamra : Adani Foundation the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port had organized the two-Day long 15th Inter GP Volleyball Tournament on 28th and 29th December 2022 at Dosinga Market with the support of District Administration and Panchyat Samiti of Dosinga Gram Panchayat.

In this tournament, 12 Teams from the 09 core Periphery GPs Dosinga, Dhamra, Jagula, Bansada, Koithkhola, Karanajmal, Karanpali, Panchutikiri and Balimunda had participated in the tournament. The tournament was inaugurated by Mr. Ramakrushna Jana, Sarapanch, Dosinga GP and Mr. Mihir Kar, Head Admin, DPCL on 28th December 2022 in presence of Mr. Mojibar Ali Khan, Ex Sarapancha representative, Dosinga GP, Mr. Sukumar Jena, Retd Head Master, Dosinga Govt High School, Mr. Debendra Kumar Nayak, Mr. Manik Dinda, Opinion leaders of Dosinga GP.

In the winning match *Kaithakhola* team beat Amarnagar team with 2/0 sets and was congratulated with winning trophy and cash prize by Zillaparishad member Mr. Balabhadra Lenka, Ex Sarpanch representative Dosinga GP Mr. Mojibar Ali Khan, Narendra Maity, Ex Member Panchyat Samiti, Dosinga GP, along with local opinion leaders.