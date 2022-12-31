Himachal Pradesh : Modern technology to be adopted to disseminate information, says Kiran Bhadana, Director of Information and Public Relations Department

First woman Director of Information and Public Relations Department Kiran Bhadana stressed upon usage of modern technologies to disseminate the information among the masses to aware the people of the state about the programmes and policies of State Government at the earliest.

Kiran Bhadana was presiding over the departmental review meeting of senior officers and District Public Relations officer of the state here today.

Addressing the meeting, the Director said the Information and Public Relations Department is playing a vital role in taking the public welfare schemes and programs of the government to the general public. The department acts as a bridge to convey the feelings and aspirations of the people towards the functioning of the government to the state government. He said that media has a significant contribution in it. She urged the departmental officers to lay emphasis on establishing cordial relations with the media houses and representatives.

Kiran Bhadana said that with the changing scenario, the public welfare schemes of the government should be disseminated through various modes of social media along with electronic and print. Officers should incorporate innovative ideas. She said that efforts should also be made towards making information released by the department more effective. Apart from the traditional mediums, she also directed to work towards conveying information in real time on web-based media mediums. She said that emphasis will be laid on streamlining the functioning of department along with maximum use of information technology techniques.

She said that training and orientation programs would also be organized for the departmental officers, so that they could become well versed with the state-of-the-art media tools.

Valuable suggestions were also given by the senior officers in the meeting.

Additional Director Aarti Gupta, Joint Directors Pradeep Kunwar and Mahesh Pathania, Deputy Director Technical U.C. Kaundal, Deputy Director Hemant Vats, District Public Relations Officers of all the districts were present in the meeting.