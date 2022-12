New Delhi : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today released a book ‘Antdhavi’ authored by senior journalist Sanjay Thakur.

Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the author and said that the book will go a long way to make the readers aware about various aspects of astrology.

Author of the book Sanjay Thakur said that Antdhavi is not a general book of astrology, but propounds the astrological scientific basis and scientific approach of astrology.